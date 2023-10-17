The world economy is slowing even as India’s provides hope

In an insightful two-part research report, Barclays economists Rahul Bajoria, Shreya Sodhani and Amruta Ghare have taken a close look at Indian economic dynamics in the coming years. They argue that India can accelerate its growth rate after the 2024 elections without putting hard-won macroeconomic stability at risk. The building blocks of a move to a higher 8% growth trajectory would be a higher rate of nominal savings (up from 30.2% to 32.3% of GDP), a higher growth in the workforce led by higher female labour force participation (with the Indian labour force growing at 3.5% a year rather than the current 1%), a larger share of global exports (up from the current 2.4% to more than 4.5%) and better productivity of capital, (which entails the incremental capital-output ratio coming down from the current 5).