The world is in need of strong trade champions

World trade may not have done as badly under the current corona crunch as feared a few months ago. But the scenario is grim all the same. On Wednesday, the Geneva-based World Trade Organization (WTO) said that its Goods Trade Barometer, which offers real-time data on merchandise sales across borders, had hit a low of 84.5. This was well under its baseline of 100, 18.6 points lower year-on-year, and also “the lowest on record in data going back to 2007", as the WTO put it, “on par with the nadir of the 2008-09 financial crisis". The WTO also said that the latest number was largely consistent with its statistics issued in June, which estimated an 18.5% drop in the second quarter of 2020, as compared to the same period a year earlier. Back in April, the organization had forecast that world trade in goods would contract by 13-32% this calendar year. Now it seems that the actual shrinkage will be nearer the lower end of that range. Thankfully, there are signs of an uptick in some sectors. While component indices of the barometer such as automotive products, air freight and container shipping remain depressed, export orders point to a nascent recovery. Other indices such as electronic components and agricultural raw materials recorded only modest declines. Yet, optimism on trade remains at a premium for reasons that go beyond the covid pandemic. Unless action is taken, global commerce may yet recede behind thick domestic walls and leave us all worse off.

All portents suggest an L-shaped rather than V-shaped recovery in trade. The international movement of goods and people will likely stay restricted until a way out of the current crisis is found. More strikingly, too many countries appear to have turned their backs on the idea of free trade, with “beggar-thy-neighbour" mercantilist instincts awakened by nationalist rhetoric in large parts of the world. Notably, the US, once a stout supporter of globalization, has moved away from its economic rationale. Having long argued that a planet free of business barriers would serve everyone’s interest, it has turned trade relations into a matter of give-and-take, with its own import tariffs either used as bargaining chips for market access or shaped by considerations that end up picking specific winners and losers within the US. This has been visible in its tit-for-tat tariff war with China, the overall cost of which would have exceeded any benefits it may have got. No less damaging has been its neglect of the WTO, which has more or less been in limbo, its dispute resolution mechanism especially.

All portents suggest an L-shaped rather than V-shaped recovery in trade. The international movement of goods and people will likely stay restricted until a way out of the current crisis is found. More strikingly, too many countries appear to have turned their backs on the idea of free trade, with "beggar-thy-neighbour" mercantilist instincts awakened by nationalist rhetoric in large parts of the world. Notably, the US, once a stout supporter of globalization, has moved away from its economic rationale. Having long argued that a planet free of business barriers would serve everyone's interest, it has turned trade relations into a matter of give-and-take, with its own import tariffs either used as bargaining chips for market access or shaped by considerations that end up picking specific winners and losers within the US. This has been visible in its tit-for-tat tariff war with China, the overall cost of which would have exceeded any benefits it may have got. No less damaging has been its neglect of the WTO, which has more or less been in limbo, its dispute resolution mechanism especially.

So, how does the world extricate itself from this morass? Since adherence to the rules of a multilateral trading system is critical to the smooth flow of stuff across borders, a rescue of the WTO would have to be accorded priority. A bigger challenge would be to reverse the trend of nations trying to boost exports while curtailing imports. This is misguided. Trade policies should be win-win. If the existing trade architecture needs to be tweaked to fix anomalies, then talks should begin. Above all, we need vocal champions of trade that understand and articulate the perils of a split-up world. The last major era of drawbridges being drawn up led to tensions playing a catalytic role in an outbreak of hostilities. Economic integration after World War II was meant to act as a guarantor of global peace and stability. Let’s not forget that lesson.