The world is still on fire, sadly, as the multilateral system looks on
Summary
- Blueprints like the G20 one on reforming multilateral development banks abound, but it takes political will to tackle the challenges facing humanity.
The world is facing its worst five-year span in three decades. Higher interest rates have left developing countries crushed by debt, and half of the poorest economies haven’t recovered to where they were before the pandemic. Growth is weak across large swathes of the world, and inflation remains persistently high. And behind it all, the thermometer keeps inching up. Last year was the warmest on record, as is true of nearly every month.