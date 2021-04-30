The world is watching India with bated breath

Size matters. And India is enormously populous. This magnifies the scale of our health emergency and elongates the time we might potentially take to overcome it. Bloomberg’s ranking uses size only as an inclusion criterion. Its chart is based on a formula that estimates national resilience, as reflected in index scores calculated for each of the 53 countries’ success at containing the virus while causing the least social and economic disruption. As inputs, it uses official data (up till 25 April in this case), and these are standardized rather than absolute numbers. So, on some parameters, we have done better than a few higher ranked countries. The 137 deaths we recorded per million people, for instance, is a figure far lower than the 734 logged by Israel, a small country that has vaccinated a significant chunk of its population and achieved a semblance of social normalcy already. India also looks fairly okay on Bloomberg’s tally of one-month cases per 100,000, with a figure of 349, far lower than the 595 reported for America, which is at No. 17 overall. What has dragged India down the order is our high positivity rate for covid tests (17.8%), a sign of inadequate testing, plus a low proportion of people covered so far by vaccines (5.1%). As the index used for this ranking focuses on broad outcomes, it does not take sundry scarcities into account.

