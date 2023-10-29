The world must fight inequality to safeguard ideals of democracy
Neoliberals got it wrong: Pursuing greater equality without reducing incentives is entirely feasible
In these tumultuous times, it often feels like one shock quickly eclipses another. Just a few weeks ago, the war in Ukraine dominated headlines, but the recent outbreak of violence between Israel and Hamas has since taken centre-stage. To be sure, during times of crisis, our instinct is to focus on extinguishing the fire that is closest to us. But it is equally crucial to understand and address the root causes so that we have fewer fires to fight.