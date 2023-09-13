The world must welcome the ascent of mixed-gender sports3 min read 13 Sep 2023, 09:38 PM IST
These can be more interesting as they engage more of our faculties
The assumption that an athlete’s birth sex dictates his or her performance level has made transgender participation in sports a lightning rod—but the issue is moot in coed sports, from competitive sailing to pickle-ball to e-sports. And in the future, athletics are likely to evolve so that mixed-gender competition becomes common. That will lead to a rise in sports that are just as rivetting but more inclusive. This is not to deny that men are, on average, bigger and stronger than women, and so have an advantage in sports like football, baseball, basketball, etc. Even Serena Williams has said she doesn’t want to compete against men in tennis.