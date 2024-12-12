The world mustn’t keep looking away from the environmental costs of war
Summary
- Military activities directly account for an estimated 5.5% of global greenhouse gas emissions, but no protocol demands their disclosure. Such emissions can be kept secret under a veil of national security.
The world is besieged with two wars raging across two continents: Ukraine in East Europe and Gaza in West Asia. Apart from leaving a trail of large-scale death and destruction, they have also perpetrated ‘eco terrorism’ by damaging both the natural and human-built environment.