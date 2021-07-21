The world requires a trust-based model of governance

The world has come a long way from Globalisation 1.0. While issues like covid vaccine coverage or industrial development may appear far more important for poor countries, what has not changed is the top-down decision-making process. Now the world’s seven richest countries have decided that it is time for taxation reform. They have set a global minimum corporate-tax rate of 15% without consulting other countries. In the process, they have kindly allowed them to tax multinationals, after much pleading for years. Such taxation authority was not obvious, despite such global corporations collecting substantial data and generating enormous revenues from their activities in emerging markets like ours.

