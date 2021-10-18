The world’s refugees must also be shielded from covid

“We are human, but we do not have any rights," said an Afghan refugee in New Delhi, speaking of her community’s vulnerability to covid while awaiting a vaccine shot. As the pandemic accelerated, such communities grew particularly vulnerable to loss of livelihood, reduced aid and stagnation in documentation processes. Adding to the world’s estimated 82.4 million forcibly-displaced people, recent conflicts in Afghanistan, Yemen, Ethiopia, South Sudan, Palestine, Syria, Iraq and Congo displaced 11.2 million more during the pandemic. Displaced persons now account for a significant proportion of the world population and at least 70% of them live with economic, social and legal vulnerabilities. Refugee children are often unimmunized. Pre-existing medical conditions and poor access to healthcare could raise their risk of severe covid to twice that of the better-placed. Combined with circumstantial difficulties in adherence to social-distancing, hand-washing and mask protocols, lack of access to testing and quarantine facilities has meant frequent covid outbreaks in refugee camps across the world. They need vaccines, but have the least access to them.