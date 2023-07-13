Opinion
The world seems headed for a mild output contraction
Summary
- There may be several outcomes although a cool-off in inflation with GDP holding up suggests it’s most likely that the global economy will experience a mild recession and nothing worse.
There are currently four scenarios for the global economic outlook. Three of these entail potentially serious risks with far-reaching implications for markets.
