The world seems headed for a mild output contraction

This has made it more difficult for central banks to fulfil their price-stability mandate. Market expectations that central banks were done with interest-rate hikes and would even begin to cut rates in the second half of 2023 have been dashed. The US Federal Reserve, European Central Bank, Bank of England and most other major central banks will have to raise rates even more before they can pause. As they do, the economic slowdown will become more persistent, raising the risk of an economic contraction and new debt and banking stresses.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}