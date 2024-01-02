The world should stay vigilant over a debt crisis in the Global South
Summary
- Loans taken to meet pandemic expenses are proving difficult for many countries to repay. Multilateral institutions like the World Bank and others should act decisively before today’s situation spirals out of control.
The International Economic Association (IEA) recently concluded its 20th World Congress in Medellín, Colombia. This triennial event brings together scholars from all over the world to share and discuss the latest developments in economic thinking. This year’s edition underscored the urgency of re-evaluating some of the field’s core assumptions. The rapidly escalating debt crisis in the Global South, while not a direct focus of the conference, cast a shadow over it.