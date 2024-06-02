The world should take up China's nuclear no-first-use treaty proposal
Summary
- Such a pact would offer the planet a better alternative than the status quo on nuclear weapons. Whether Beijing reaches out to India for support could reveal whether it’s more than posturing. Pakistan and North Korea, notably, have not taken a no-first-use stance.
The world is too distracted with ongoing wars and high-stakes election campaigns to pay attention to a remarkable proposal from China. At the United Nations Conference on Disarmament held in Geneva this February, one of Beijing’s senior officials dealing with nuclear weapons policy declared that “nuclear-weapon states should negotiate and conclude a treaty on no-first-use of nuclear weapons against each other or make a political statement in this regard."