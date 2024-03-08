The world will win only when women win

Moreover, the gender gap is wider than laws on the books might suggest. For the first time, Women, Business and the Law compared progress in legal reforms with actual outcomes for women in 190 economies and found a delay in implementation. Although laws on the books imply that women enjoy roughly two-thirds the rights of men, countries on average have established less than 40% of the systems needed for full implementation. For example, 98 economies have enacted legislation mandating equal pay for women for work of equal value; but only 35 economies (fewer than one-fifth) have pay-transparency measures or enforcement mechanisms to address pay gaps. That represents a colossal waste of human capital, and at a time we cannot afford. Today, fewer than half the world’s women participate in the labour force. By contrast, roughly three-fourths of all men do.