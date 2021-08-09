The writing on the wall for India’s telecom policymakers

It isn’t that the private corporations which burned these vast amounts of money have no share of the blame. While it can be argued that the design of some spectrum auctions forced them to make high bids, there were times when they climbed over one another just to get ahead of competition at any cost. Analysts joked at the time that India’s large telecom companies had perfected the art of buying the unaffordable. The over-enthusiasm was also visible in their willingness to agree on unreasonable terms in contracts with the government. This came back to bite them when the Supreme Court ruled in 2019 that regulatory dues need to be paid not only on telecommunication revenues, but also on ancillary revenues.