The WTO restores faith in convergence of views

Our most noteworthy win was on a proposal India had pushed along with South Africa. We now have a patent waiver window of five years to make and export covid vaccines. While this is rather late in the day, may not do much to fix vaccine inequity, and leaves therapeutic and diagnostic stuff for later talks, it also signifies a WTO dilution of its position that any easing of intellectual property protection would hurt pharma incentives for innovation. The pitch that saving lives should be top priority during a health crisis prevailed, at least in principle, and that’s remarkable. In the end, however, our gains were important but not dramatic. While commerce minister Piyush Goyal and his team can be credited for outcomes that have come as upside surprises, a big part of Geneva’s success in converging views must go to Okonjo-Iweala’s leadership. The former finance minister of Nigeria minimized scope for grandstanding, making it clear she didn’t want a “diktat forum" but one for negotiations, and drew attention to interests of the developing world in a manner rarely seen before. None of the mini deals struck qualify as big fillips for international trade. But in a fractured world faced with huge challenges of cooperation, she helped open up paths of possibility. We should all be glad for it.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}