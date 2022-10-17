The Xi remix of China’s economy will be pivotal

China’s policy bets will have a bearing on how this century’s geopolitics unfolds, and the effort it would take for India to help keep the Indo-Pacific free and open for trade. Although we may need to erect better defences in the Himalayas against Chinese aggression, the naval security burden may not be all that heavy. While Beijing has upgraded its armed forces and invested in a ‘blue-water’ navy to project power across the hemisphere, the US plan to contain China militarily seems to have a new spearhead in the form of Aukus, an alliance Washington has with Australia and the UK that envisions submarine patrols in the region. In focus are the waters around Taiwan, a supplier of high-end digital chips that could be the flashpoint of a conflict between China and the West. What Beijing calls a rebel province, the US wants left alone to rule itself and hold elections. This stand-off grew tense in the run-up to the CCP congress, where Xi spoke of “complete reunification of the motherland" in a speech hailing the country’s escape from extreme poverty, justifying its ‘zero-covid’ curbs and rousing party members to back his agenda, among other things. Unless covid discontent erupts into an unlikely uprising against an autocracy that keeps people under Orwellian control, the space China will get to reshape global rules may well depend on its economic success or failure from here on.