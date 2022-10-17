The Xi remix of China’s economy will be pivotal

The 20th congress of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) underway in Beijing is under watch for a fait accompli in a third term for Xi Jinping as supreme leader, but it’s the fate of the US-set world order as China rises to power that frames the context of global interest. Xi, whose grip has tightened over the past decade, has taken on a daring risk in striking a path apart from his post-Mao predecessors. Enabled by China’s economic emergence, he dumped Deng Xiaoping’s old dictum of “Hide your strength, bide your time" on the external front, even as he displayed an ideological bent on “socialism with Chinese characteristics for a new era" at home, captured best by his call for “common prosperity". Within the CCP, these policy shifts would have been easier to explain than Deng’s adoption of ‘capitalist tools’ in the late 1970s, held up back then as just a means to achieve socialist ends. Today’s China is not communist. It does not insist on state ownership of the means of production to enforce either an earnest or puppet-show version of “from each according to their abilities and to each according to their needs". But its covid-hit economy has lost pace after a nearly four-decade-long roar and risks stalling for other reasons too.
China’s policy bets will have a bearing on how this century’s geopolitics unfolds, and the effort it would take for India to help keep the Indo-Pacific free and open for trade. Although we may need to erect better defences in the Himalayas against Chinese aggression, the naval security burden may not be all that heavy. While Beijing has upgraded its armed forces and invested in a ‘blue-water’ navy to project power across the hemisphere, the US plan to contain China militarily seems to have a new spearhead in the form of Aukus, an alliance Washington has with Australia and the UK that envisions submarine patrols in the region. In focus are the waters around Taiwan, a supplier of high-end digital chips that could be the flashpoint of a conflict between China and the West. What Beijing calls a rebel province, the US wants left alone to rule itself and hold elections. This stand-off grew tense in the run-up to the CCP congress, where Xi spoke of “complete reunification of the motherland" in a speech hailing the country’s escape from extreme poverty, justifying its ‘zero-covid’ curbs and rousing party members to back his agenda, among other things. Unless covid discontent erupts into an unlikely uprising against an autocracy that keeps people under Orwellian control, the space China will get to reshape global rules may well depend on its economic success or failure from here on.
The Xi remix of China’s economy has meant a sharp statist turn. While regulatory action in China’s realty, credit and fintech sectors may have been needed to keep the perils of runaway lending in check, it shook markets and stoked fears of a crackdown on private enterprise (think of Jack Ma’s Ant story) to reassert the ruling party’s clout. After reducing its role, the big Chinese state is clearly back, riding on rhetoric of common lives and a less uneven society. Some foreign investors are put off, giving India a chance to lure their business, but many have stayed put. Yet, Xi’s remix of roles assigned to the state and market represents a lurch back that could see it stumble on statism, that old folly. Party tyranny alone could do it. It has stifled economies before. What happens to China’s should stay on our watch list.
