The Yes Bank court ruling undermines the concept of loss-absorbing AT-1 bonds

The Bombay high court’s ruling last Friday setting aside the writing off of Yes Bank’s additional tier 1 (AT-1) bonds on procedural grounds would be a snug fit in the world of Franz Kafka’s Castle. Life in the village, governed by the Castle and its unreachable, complex bureaucracy and its rules, is a serial obstacle course whose sole purpose is to celebrate the sanctity of rules, never mind if life, whose smooth conduct the rules are meant to subserve, turns into misery. But the court’s ruling lands in the real world, not in the world of ironic allegory, and it undermines the integrity of the financial system and the authority of the Reserve Bank of India.