Property tax yields less than 0.1% of GDP, according to a recent National Institute of Public Finance and Policy study carried out for the urban affairs ministry. That compares with about 0.7% in developing countries and 1.9% in the OECD. Across 22 states it averages just 0.07% of gross state domestic product (GSDP), from almost nothing in Haryana to 0.18% in Telangana.