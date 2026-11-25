Britain is among the most centralized democracies. As its former West Midlands mayor, Andy Street, noted recently in the Financial Times, more than 90% of UK tax revenue goes to the Treasury, against an Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) average of around 53%.
That is now changing. From 2028, every mayoral authority will receive a share of the basic-rate income tax paid by its residents, and regions will progressively keep taxes collected through local business rates. Street’s central point is simple: certainty over your income line is what gives you the freedom to plan, invest and act.