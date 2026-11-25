Britain is among the most centralized democracies. As its former West Midlands mayor, Andy Street, noted recently in the Financial Times, more than 90% of UK tax revenue goes to the Treasury, against an Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) average of around 53%.
Britain is among the most centralized democracies. As its former West Midlands mayor, Andy Street, noted recently in the Financial Times, more than 90% of UK tax revenue goes to the Treasury, against an Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) average of around 53%.
That is now changing. From 2028, every mayoral authority will receive a share of the basic-rate income tax paid by its residents, and regions will progressively keep taxes collected through local business rates. Street’s central point is simple: certainty over your income line is what gives you the freedom to plan, invest and act.
That is now changing. From 2028, every mayoral authority will receive a share of the basic-rate income tax paid by its residents, and regions will progressively keep taxes collected through local business rates. Street’s central point is simple: certainty over your income line is what gives you the freedom to plan, invest and act.
India should take note. India’s problem lies one step further down, at the third tier. More than three decades after the 73rd and 74th constitutional amendments, panchayats and municipalities remain under-financed, under-staffed and dependent on transfers they cannot predict.
The Reserve Bank of India’s Report on Municipal Finances shows that municipal corporations raise own revenues equivalent to less than 0.4% of gross domestic product (GDP), excluding transfers from the states and Union, against about 9% for the Union (after tax devolution) and about 8% for the states’ own revenues.
Property tax yields less than 0.1% of GDP, according to a recent National Institute of Public Finance and Policy study carried out for the urban affairs ministry. That compares with about 0.7% in developing countries and 1.9% in the OECD. Across 22 states it averages just 0.07% of gross state domestic product (GSDP), from almost nothing in Haryana to 0.18% in Telangana.
On average, only 37% of property tax demand is collected, and just 19% in Delhi; for every ₹100 collected, ₹170 remains in arrears. User charges for water, parking and other services are heavily underpriced and poorly collected.
Revenues are highly concentrated: the 10 largest corporations account for 58% of municipal revenue, while most smaller towns and panchayats have virtually no fiscal base. Cities can borrow little: outstanding municipal bonds amount to only ₹4,204 crore, or about 0.01% of GDP.
This matters as urbanization raises demand for water, sanitation, transport, housing and climate resilience, all local services. Yet, the governments closest to citizens have the least capacity to raise, plan or account for the money needed.
Successive finance commissions have moved in the right direction. The 15th Finance Commission tied grants to audited accounts and to state action on property-tax floor rates. The 16th Finance Commission recommended about ₹7.9 trillion for local bodies over 2026-31; the urban allocation of ₹3.56 trillion is more than double the previous award, and now 45% of local body grants.
But grants are not fiscal devolution. A transfer that depends on conditions set elsewhere, released late and varies from one year to another cannot support a 10-year transport or housing plan. Nor does it create accountability: when revenue comes from above, citizens blame the state or the Union, not the council.
So what can be done?
First, give local governments buoyant revenues that they control. Property tax must be the foundation, with capital-value assessment, geographic information system (GIS)-mapped and digitized records, fewer exemptions and better collection, and user charges that reflect costs.
States could also assign local bodies a defined share of a buoyant tax, such as stamp duties or a slice of state goods and services tax, so that revenues grow with the local economy.
This is the essence of Britain’s income-tax share. India should also revisit whether local bodies should have a defined share of the Union’s tax revenues, over and above the states’ share.
Second, make transfers predictable. State finance commissions, though constitutionally mandated, remain irregular and weak in many states, and their recommendations are often ignored. Formula-based, time-bound transfers to the third tier would provide the income certainty that Street rightly calls mission-critical.
Third, pair autonomy with accountability. India needs accrual-based accounts under the National Municipal Accounts Manual, with uniform accounting codes, timely audits, and inclusion of local bodies in general government statistics, as committed under the G20 Data Gaps Initiative.
Reporting should also follow the International Monetary Fund’s international standard of separating revenue (taxes, grants, fees and charges, rents and the like) from borrowing and other financing, so that loans are not counted as resources mobilized. Creditworthy, transparent cities could then tap the municipal bond market.
Fourth, empower elected local leadership. Most Indian cities are run by state-appointed commissioners, with mayors holding short, largely ceremonial terms. Fiscal devolution works only when an elected leader is responsible for both raising and spending, and can be voted out.
States are reluctant to share fiscal space downwards, just as they say the Union is with them. India’s reform debate has rightly shifted to the states. The next step is to carry it down to the third tier. Without fiscally empowered cities and panchayats, India will find it hard to build the infrastructure, services and climate resilience that a developed economy by 2047 requires.
The authors are, respectively, distinguished fellow, Centre for Social and Economic Progress (CSEP) and member of the erstwhile 15th Finance Commission; and associate fellow, CSEP.