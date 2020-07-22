Opinion | There are various ways for India to take trade action against China

The WTO is about multilateral agreements. There are several regional trade agreements (RTAs) too. If one ignores future and possible RTAs, given the China angle, the most pertinent one is the Asia Pacific Trade Agreement (APTA), also known as Bangkok Agreement. When first signed in 1975, its members were Bangladesh, India, Laos, South Korea and Sri Lanka; the Philippines and Thailand attended the meeting but did not ratify the agreement. China wasn’t a member until 2001. Membership of it may have been worthwhile for India in 1975, but that need no longer be true. All it takes for India to withdraw from APTA is a notice of six months. In trading with these partners (other than China), any market access India obtains, or concessions it grants, can be pushed through the South Asian Free Trade Area and agreements with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations. In the India-China trade relationship, it is doubtful that India gains much through APTA; China gains much more. Other than opting out of APTA and not joining any future trade agreements that has China as a member, there are also rules of origin. These plague all RTAs, not just those in which India is a member. Under RTAs that India has signed up for but China hasn’t, agreement inadequacies mean that Chinese exports get routed via third countries. Unfortunately, under the GATT/WTO umbrella, there hasn’t been much movement on harmonizing the rule of origin. Importing countries have been left to figure these out. With no progress under the WTO, as India re-evaluates its RTAs, the rules of origin also need to be re-negotiated. Even without mentioning standards, plenty of trade action can be directed against China, despite it being a WTO member.