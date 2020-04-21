Opinion | There are ways to fund a 10 trillion fiscal plan

The country is in acute need of money for a hefty fiscal package to fight off covid-19 and its fallout on the economy. On available estimates, the bill for an effective rescue plan would be in the range of ₹10 trillion. It is a figure that seems to make some policymakers balk, especially since fiscal compression is usually good for economic growth. These are unusual times, however, and the crisis of stalled or slackened activity that we face this year was what deficit finance—in essence—was intended for all along. If the government does not stir up overall demand, we may suffer a longer recession than necessary. It is thus time to work out how to acquire the fiscal firepower required for the task. There are numerous ways for the government to raise funds, but it must be done with minimal danger to the economy’s future stability. A few risks of over-indebtedness, inflation and currency volatility may be unavoidable. Even so, an optimum mix of sources could see us through.

The first effort should be for the finance ministry to scale back budget outlays that can wait for later and squeeze various expenditures. Subsidies that are doing little good could be dropped, government salaries and pensions could temporarily be reduced, and capital expenditure earmarked for defence and myriad projects could be postponed. State-owned assets could also be hawked, perhaps, even if the sums realized are low. As expense slashing has its limits, market borrowings would have to make up the bulk of the cash picked up. For this, the government would have to issue covid bonds—first in the domestic market and then overseas. The interest rate offered should go by the liquidity conditions that prevail. With private demand for capital depressed, there seems to be plenty of idle money around. Indian banks, for example, recently parked roughly ₹6 trillion with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) under its reverse repo facility, and if lenders cannot extend loans, their appetite for new covid bonds may be high. Other financial institutions and investors would be likely buyers, too. A global surge of liquidity, thanks to the West’s easy money policies, may set international investors off on a hunt for higher yields, and this may grant India some space to sell sovereign debt denominated in dollars or euros. Such issuance should not be overdone, though, as paying back could turn out costly in case the rupee slides too sharply over time. To hedge this risk, special bonds could be issued to Indians abroad ready to buy them in dollars and redeem them in rupees. If the government still needs more funds, RBI’s presses would have to do the job—as a last resort.

How the money is used would make a difference to how well the government’s stimulus works out. If our economy fails to recover sharply in response, a higher debt burden could end up dragging our economic prospects down and result in pressures that may require sacrifices later. External debt might threaten our external balances in the absence of an export recovery or investment inflows; our entire output could then be at risk of being devalued in dollar terms, a problem that might worsen if an attempt is made to inflate away our public debt. High foreign exchange reserves and strict inflation control should, however, guard against such adversities. Over time, we may need market-oriented reforms designed to aid economic expansion. For now, the government should focus on what today’s economy needs to emerge from the Great Lockdown with the least damage: a big fiscal package.