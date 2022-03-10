There exists a way to lift the hijab over divisive politics

Till about the late 1970s, Muslim women in India rarely wore an abaya (burkha or purdah as it is alternatively called), apart from a few elderly ladies who had gone for the Hajj pilgrimage to Mecca, perhaps mistaking the Saudi traditional attire as Islamic. But in recent years, the burkha trend has picked up dramatically, what with so many Muslims working in Gulf countries and adopting the traditional attire of those countries. This is no different from the influence of Western fashion on the choices of Indian women. What women wear, we mostly agree, should be left to their sartorial preferences; but not if it is Islamic-sounding, right?

