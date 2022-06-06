There is a price to pay for religious prejudice

An external affairs crisis of protests against offensive remarks made by BJP spokespersons should serve us a warning: Bigotry left unchecked could wreck some of India’s economic ties
Hate speech has a cost, and, as India is finding out, it is not a small one. What began as a free-for-all on news TV last month—all sound, fury and bigotry—has escalated into a diplomatic firestorm. Kuwait and Iran summoned Indian ambassadors to protest an offensive rant against Muslims, Islam and its Prophet by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokespersons. Qatar even demanded a public apology from India’s government in the midst of Vice-president Venkaiah Naidu’s visit to Doha. Saudi Arabia has issued a similar denunciation. Indian goods are at threat of a boycott in some countries. Even Pakistan and Afghanistan, the latter run by the Taliban, have lectured India on reining in “fanatics". And while our foreign ministry had only just dismissed US concerns on “rising attacks on people and places of worship" as “vote-bank" politics, the BJP responded to this anger on Sunday. It ejected the duo who made those remarks and distanced itself from their words with a statement on respect for all faiths.
The economic case for that is clear. At stake are not just diplomatic relationships we have nurtured over decades, but trade and investment ties that were set to expand under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership. We recently inked a free-trade pact with the UAE, our third largest exchange partner, even as business deal-makers have been in talks with their Saudi counterparts. In 2021-22, we notched up exports of almost $44 billion to six countries of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC). This was more than a tenth of our outward shipments of merchandise. Meanwhile, Saudi capital has been eyeing Indian assets. Reliance’s plan to sell Riyadh-owned Aramco a 20% stake in its oil and petrochem business may have tripped on a valuation gap, but the Saudi sovereign wealth fund has taken a slice of Reliance Retail, invested in startups, and is looking at infrastructure projects. The Adani Group, which could soon get investment from Abu Dhabi, is said to be keen on a Saudi pact that would give it shares in Aramco. The current backlash is also bad news for our large diaspora in the Gulf. Our 8.8 million citizens at last count in GCC countries account for over half the remittances we get every year. As nurses and doctors, labourers and managers, Indians of all faiths keep the wheels of their host economies running, earning both goodwill and money for their country. Anti-Muslim rhetoric back home, amplified by polarizing politics and unhinged TV debates, could throw much in jeopardy. To ring-fence our interests, the party in power must watch itself. Indeed, today’s “no brainer" staring at us is not just a rate hike by way of monetary policy, but a muzzle on hate speech.
Damage control is not enough. For the Centre to blame “fringe" elements for this crisis is to be in denial. Bigotry has been emboldened in India under the watch of a ruling party that has turned a deaf ear to a steady rise in anti- minority talk in public. Even public calls for mass murder have gone unpunished. In such a globalized world, to believe that our democratic capital or economic heft will buffer us from the fallout would be delusional. That it took outrage from friendly countries for the ruling party to finally disavow what was said is a dispiriting thought. In several states, the political class has made much ado about taking down loudspeakers from mosques and temples—for the sake of orderly public spaces. But when will our politicians mute the megaphones of hate?