There is a price to pay for religious prejudice

The economic case for that is clear. At stake are not just diplomatic relationships we have nurtured over decades, but trade and investment ties that were set to expand under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership. We recently inked a free-trade pact with the UAE, our third largest exchange partner, even as business deal-makers have been in talks with their Saudi counterparts. In 2021-22, we notched up exports of almost $44 billion to six countries of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC). This was more than a tenth of our outward shipments of merchandise. Meanwhile, Saudi capital has been eyeing Indian assets. Reliance’s plan to sell Riyadh-owned Aramco a 20% stake in its oil and petrochem business may have tripped on a valuation gap, but the Saudi sovereign wealth fund has taken a slice of Reliance Retail, invested in startups, and is looking at infrastructure projects. The Adani Group, which could soon get investment from Abu Dhabi, is said to be keen on a Saudi pact that would give it shares in Aramco. The current backlash is also bad news for our large diaspora in the Gulf. Our 8.8 million citizens at last count in GCC countries account for over half the remittances we get every year. As nurses and doctors, labourers and managers, Indians of all faiths keep the wheels of their host economies running, earning both goodwill and money for their country. Anti-Muslim rhetoric back home, amplified by polarizing politics and unhinged TV debates, could throw much in jeopardy. To ring-fence our interests, the party in power must watch itself. Indeed, today’s “no brainer" staring at us is not just a rate hike by way of monetary policy, but a muzzle on hate speech.