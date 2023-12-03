There is an economic case for redefining liberal arts education
Summary
- Critical thinking and the pursuit of liberal inquiry, as fostered by the humanities and social sciences among students, are important for the economy to prosper. Amid the STEM rush, we tend to forget this.
The humanities and social sciences are failing. Their popularity in the US has been waning in recent years, as many students enter science, technology, engineering and math fields to seek skills directly applicable to their careers, but the last few months have exposed a deeper weakness: The humanities and social sciences are no longer training students to be critical thinkers.