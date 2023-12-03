There is more to India's mystery of raised employment post-pandemic
Summary
- The dramatic increase picked up by PLFS, even though GDP growth has been unspectacular, calls for deeper analysis. Might more people working with fewer work hours explain it?
In the post-pandemic years, a macroeconomic puzzle has emerged in India and elsewhere. Economies have expanded, but not spectacularly, and retail inflation in nearly every country has remained high. At the same time, employment has surged and unemployment rates are at historic lows.