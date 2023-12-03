There is more to India's mystery of raised employment post-pandemic

Higher inflation put a strain on family budgets, prompting more people, especially women, to take up paid work. However, with economic growth over that period not particularly high, how is it that employers have work to offer to more people, not only farm work, but also in urban areas? There are two possibilities. While employment has risen, it could be that the inflation-adjusted hourly wage rate declined. A reduction in the real hourly wage would lead to a fall in real incomes even when people work the same hours. Alternatively, while more people have work, they are working fewer hours on average. In that case, even with a higher real wage rate, total real earnings may not rise much or even decline.