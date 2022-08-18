There is much ado about credit policy announcements

Therefore, high-intensity policy coverage is peculiar to India and starts from the way in which the discourse is presented. The intensity can be gauged from the time devoted to the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC). In India, this is a 3-day affair, with the final announcement in the morning of the third day. In case of the US Federal Reserve, it is two days, while for the European Central Bank (ECB), since it typically holds meetings every two weeks, a decision declaration is a single-day event. The Bank of England has a process by which data is given to policy committee members one week before, and a discussion ensues. A second meeting takes place on the Monday of the policy week, and a final meeting is on Wednesday before it is released on Thursday. Policies tend to be discussion heavy.