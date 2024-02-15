There is no discord over India’s growth and employment trends
Summary
- Barring a covid-induced aberration, employment has been growing in line with the economy’s rise.
By May, we will have learnt that India’s economy has grown by more than 7% annually in real terms over the last three years. If the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) turns out to be right in its expectation of 7% growth in the financial year beginning April 2024, then it will be the fourth year in a row of 7% or more growth. This is no mean achievement in a post-covid growth-challenged era in which countries are struggling to shake off their fiscal stimulus and its after-effects such as higher inflation.