There is no discord over India’s growth and employment trends

Coming to manufacturing, between 1998-99 and 2003-04, employment growth was 7.3 million. In the 10 years between 2003-04 and 2013-14, it was about 5 million, and the split between the two five-year periods was 3.7 million and 1.3 million, respectively. There is a clear slowdown in manufacturing employment growth between 2008-09 and 2013-14. Between 2013-14 and 2018-19, employment growth in manufacturing declined by about half-a-million. So, it stands to reason that the decline in agricultural employment, which was of the order of 17.8 million, was absorbed by services and other sectors, given that the economy as a whole added 13.1 million jobs. Corporate balance sheet stress, particularly in manufacturing, showed up in the decline in the sector’s overall employment in the five-year period between 2013-14 and 2018-19. Encouragingly, that decline has reversed. In 2021-22 alone, manufacturing added 4.3 million jobs. The recently released Annual Survey of Industries for 2021-22 reinforces this. The revival of manufacturing employment is a good augury. It reflects the end of corporate balance sheet woes, the sector’s willingness to hire and the fruits of our infrastructure build-out.