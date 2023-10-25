There is no easy escape from the middle-income trap
Summary
- Optimism over how many more countries will make the leap to rich-world status is scarce for good reason
No semi-final play-offs happen and no trophies are awarded to the winners. More than 1 billion people compete over decades. It is the most difficult endurance and entrepreneurial challenge of our times. Last week, one of its chief referees was in New Delhi to speak about it, but few reporters were in the audience. Graduating from middle income to developed world status is the greatest prize in development economics. Only a handful of East Asian and Central European countries have made the transition so far, along with a few fortunate resource-rich countries.