There is no easy escape from the middle-income trap

In a telling moment, Indonesia, one of the countries seeking to escape the middle-income trap, was forced last week to hike its benchmark rate to 6% to keep in step with the Fed’s higher rates, even though its inflation rate at 2.3% is at the bottom end of its central bank’s target band. The reason it did so was that the rupiah was under pressure, despite having, along with China, the highest real interest rates compared with our Asian peers. India now has public debt at 83% of GDP and combined fiscal debt (states and Centre) in double digits, among the highest fiscal deficits in Asia. No wonder even leading contenders in the growth stakes such as China, India and Turkey now look as if they are stuck in a middle-income trap. Turkey’s revolving door of finance ministers over the past few years resembled a soap opera. India’s demonetization was a first for a large economy not experiencing runaway inflation. Now, Beijing’s abrupt sacking of senior ministers, which started with the disappearance of its foreign minister months ago and then its defence minister and finally the dismissal of the finance and defence minister and culminated with a change in finance minister on Tuesday (which was telegraphed in late September) raises big questions about the country’s governance. A former White House official quipped that it seems like an Agatha Christie novel, but it alarmingly harks back to Mao Zedong’s era.