There is no easy way out of our telecom quandary

A government takeover of VI could face some criticism for liabilities taken on, unless a revival plan is worked out. It could conceivably be rolled into BSNL and MTNL for a new three-way combine to be given operational freedom and then privatized after it achieves viability. But such a path would be full of trip-wires. Our two state-owned operators are also loss-ridden and their own merger has stumbled. Duopoly aversion would require an unwieldy patchwork of operations to shape up and act as a real competitor in a Jio-led market. The odds of this offering us a realistic way out of our telecom predicament look dismal. Not that VI going the insolvency way under our bankruptcy code holds out better prospects of securing adequate rivalry. If a formal default turns VI over to its lenders, they may possibly get to reclaim a sliver of their loans, but the Centre would probably get nothing at all, even as this very AGR baggage deters bidders for the company as a going concern. In the eventuality that it must be liquidated, and if its assets end up under an auction hammer, they may not find much buyer interest beyond existing operators. That would take us back to square one. It’s a quandary of a truly rare sort.