There is plenty to learn from the economic success of Bangladesh

Bangladesh’s rise is a story of both deliberate interventions and chance. The country owes a large part of its success to progressive NGOs, most notably Fazle Hasan Abed’s BRAC and Muhammad Yunus’s Grameen Bank. One particular intervention that played a larger role than anyone expected was Grameen Bank’s early decision that micro- finance credits would go to the senior female member of the household. I have argued elsewhere that this gave women greater voice in the home, which in turn helped divert household expenditure toward child welfare. This is one of the main reasons why Bangladesh has made strong progress on development indicators such as life expectancy and literacy, and in combating malnutrition.