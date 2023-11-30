There may be a way to preserve the sanctity of the written word
Summary
- High costs of production and dissemination once gave the written word not just scarcity value but a related assurance of quality, but the digital age has seen all these variables crash. Perhaps India’s traditional strengths could combine with the written form's to effect a paradigm shift.
In the middle of an intense argument, a man thunders, “Main likh ke deta hoon ki tum kuchh nahin kar paaoge" (I can give this in writing that you won’t be able to do anything). With that clinching argument made, the other party quietens, perceptibly taken aback at the implied confidence in his powerlessness. That is the power of the written word. Used countless times daily through actions and words, the submission of something in ‘writing’ stands for veracity, tangibility, authenticity and timelessness.