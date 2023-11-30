There may be a way to preserve the sanctity of the written word

Now, when those levers change, so does the outcome. Few could claim to be published authors earlier, and there were multiple rejections of exquisite works. Scarcity caused by production compulsions meant that quality was preferred over quantity. Today, one can get a book self-printed, and there are over 1,000 printing companies, big and small, a large proportion of which unfortunately do not operate with the necessary editorial rigour. Digitization and e-sharing have practically terminated all barriers to dissemination. You can write anything and share it widely at the touch of a thumb. That naturally does away with any sense of editorial checks or tone control. We can write the most egregious falsities about anyone, and within five minutes, the world can read it. Plagiarism has stigmatized some works of even the best in the business. An older generation continues to be led astray by random written words on WhatsApp or shady websites, for they were brought up on the authenticity of written content. Even in the financial world, which derives its strength from independent judgement, investment research reports by brokerage houses have frequently turned out to be sales brochures, bringing down one of the pillars of financial markets—unbiased information and analysis. The subprime crisis in the US a decade-and-a-half ago brought to the fore the issue of the integrity of credit ratings, which had clearly become highly compromised. The written word no longer stood the test of reality.

