There’s a case for a vax mandate if people prove too lax on covid

Surprisingly, in June 2021, the Meghalaya high court ruled that vaccine mandates imposed on shopkeepers to resume work were unconstitutional as they violated the right to privacy and livelihood. However, the Supreme Court in Olga Tellis vs. Bombay Municipal Corporation ruled that the Constitution does not put an absolute embargo on the deprivation of life or personal liberty. Further, in K.S. Puttaswamy vs Union Of India, the Supreme Court ruled that the right to privacy is not absolute. It is subject to reasonable expectations made by the state to protect legitimate state or public interests. The notion of a reasonable expectation of privacy ensures that the individual has a protected zone of privacy. Simultaneously, “...the exercise of individual choices is subject to the rights of others to lead orderly lives". If a person decides to remain unvaccinated, s/he may end up violating the rights of others to lead orderly lives.

