There’s a case for heavy taxes on royalties that MNC units pay their parents
Summary
- Royalty payments to multinational companies by their Indian units have been rising—even going above dividend payouts in some cases, as Sebi found. India needs shareholder vigilance and fiscal action to curb excesses
Even as revenue growth for companies in India has reduced its pace to a canter, royalty payments sent abroad by several Indian offshoots of multinational companies (MNCs) are galloping ahead. In several cases noted by market regulator Sebi, royalty payments exceed dividends. In fact, the higher the firm’s expense on royalty payments, the lower the profit and thus lower the possible dividend outgo from it.