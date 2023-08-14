There’s a case for ‘we the people’ to embrace a new Constitution

There’s a case for ‘we the people’ to embrace a new Constitution4 min read 14 Aug 2023, 08:03 PM IST
Amendments will not do if we need to go back to the drawing board and start from first principles
At the time of Independence Day, we look back, not in anger, but in wonder at what has been accomplished since 1947. The past now blends seamlessly into the present and the present blends into the future. Partly, one abjures the colonial past, and the three recent Bills on criminal justice are examples. Partly, one reclaims our forgotten heritage; Sengol is a metaphor for that. Present India has handled covid and a recovery from it remarkably well, and our macro fundamentals are robust and strong compared with many other countries. In the medium-term, a real growth rate of 6.5-7% is not something to carp about. Carpe diem is also about the template and trajectory for Amrit Kaal as we head for 100 years of independence. Horace’s complete quote was sceptical about the future. That’s not for India, where the future is laced with pride, optimism and the aspirational goal of becoming a ‘developed’ country by 2047. ‘Developed’ has no precise definition, unless one means membership of the OECD. There is the aggregate size of the economy, measured in official exchange rates or purchasing-power-parity terms, and there is per capita income, also measured either way. There are other indicators of human development: the human development index (HDI), multi-dimensional poverty index (MDPI), and so on. Depending on assumptions about real GDP and population growth, inflation and the exchange rate, there are various projections for 2047, all suggesting a transition to upper middle-income status and a transformation in the nature of poverty. (Witness recent changes in the old BIMARU states.)