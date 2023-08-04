There’s a fair chance your mutual fund portfolio is all wrong

There’s a fair chance your mutual fund portfolio is all wrong6 min read 04 Aug 2023, 01:26 PM IST
- You probably have too many equity funds, for starters
Every month glowing tributes are paid to how well the mutual fund industry is doing.
Every month glowing tributes are paid to how well the mutual fund industry is doing.
Some of this praise is directed towards you too, dear reader. For your SIP more than anything.
Some of this praise is directed towards you too, dear reader. For your SIP more than anything.
That’s because the SIP is super special.
It’s the solution to all evils of investing.
It’s the vehicle for generating untold wealth.
And it does all this without taking too much of your time.
It’s perfect.
If that’s what you believe, let me ask you a question:
What’s the return on your overall SIP portfolio?
Be honest. Most of you have never bothered to work this out. It’s too complicated. I'll give you that. Who wants to spend the weekend calculating the IRR for a family’s portfolio which probably has 15 SIPs running?
What you probably do is simply look at the absolute return. How much you invested, vs how much it’s worth now. That’s it. No time value.
I make this point only to make a larger one.
But first, answer this question.
Has your mutual fund portfolio, which probably has 7 to 10 equity funds, made you rich? Richer than the average investor (since you are the smart investor, opting for mutual funds, and using SIPs too)?
You probably have not thought about that either. But what you have thought about for sure is this:
Why haven’t I made the kind of money that I should have?
Well, there are some possible answers to this.
Let’s start with the most obvious. You have too many equity funds in your portfolio.
Take a look at this table.
Mint 30 - 2018
Initial Investment
5-Yr Absolute Return
5-Yr CAGR
Maturity Value
Aditya Birla Sunlife Equity 1,00,000 81.6%
12.7%
1,81,580 Franklin India Bluechip 1,00,000 70.3%
11.2%
1,70,330 ICICI Prudential Bluechip 1,00,000 93.0%
14.0%
1,93,030 Mirae Emerging Bluechip 1,00,000 120.3%
17.1%
2,20,330 Parag Parikh Long Term Equity 1,00,000 127.9%
17.9%
2,27,870 Franklin India Equity 1,00,000 106.4%
15.6%
2,06,400 UTI Equity 1,00,000 72.7%
11.5%
1,72,730 Frankin India Smaller Companies 1,00,000 104.9%
15.4%
2,04,870 HDFC SmallCap 1,00,000 125.6%
17.7%
2,25,620 Total Return 9,00,000
100.3%
14.9%
18,02,760 NSE Nifty TRI 9,00,000
87.9%
13.4%
16,91,408
Note: Direct plans, growth option. Ignored merged scheme.
Source: Moneycontrol, Investing.com
I picked up the Mint 30 equity fund list from July 2018 to see how that played out. (Here’s Mint’s methodology for picking these funds).
Assuming you bought into all the funds, in equal ratio. And you just held onto them all along. No churn at all.
Now note, these are funds that are selected by professionals. Who have no vested interest (they get no commission when you invest). They are the best in their categories.
Yet, even after investing in a basket of professionally selected funds, over a 5-year period, you hardly made any return over the NSE Nifty.
All this fund selection and planning…and all you have to show for it is a measly 1.5% extra return. (that 1.5% will be lower if you had invested in regular plans of the funds).
That’s it.
Now I know that this 1.5% pa over 25 years is going to amount to a lot. But even then, is it enough? Instead of all this paperwork, planning, and tracking…you could have bought a low-cost index fund and you would have been better off. Far better off in fact as the risk of fund manager selection, investment theme selection among others would have been ZERO.
You see, it’s all about the right selection and allocation with mutual funds too.
If you are going to buy 8 to 10 equity funds, you are effectively buying most of the eligible stocks in the market anyways. Both the good, and the not so good.
Instead, you may want to bet on a very few select funds that you think can beat the market significantly over time.
Now how you select these funds is a whole different matter. And perhaps left for another day.
But for now, I want to leave you with some thoughts on mutual fund investing which are staring you in the face.
First, and foremost, SIP is not a product. It’s a way of investing in a mutual fund scheme. An SIP in a good scheme will do well, an SIP in a poorly performing scheme will do poorly. So, do an SIP by all means. But after you decide which fund.
Another thing that most investors don’t understand about SIPs is that while it reduces the market timing risk, it also moderates the potential return you could generate. The way to address this is to double down on your SIPs when markets are down, and stick with them when the markets are euphoric.
Second, selecting a mutual fund is even more difficult than perhaps selecting a stock.
Warren Buffett famously said:
You should invest in a business that even a fool can run, because someday a fool will.
If you take care of this, you are on a strong wicket.
However, in the case of mutual funds, the fund management team is far more important. If you get this wrong, you are done.
So, stop analysing the companies in a mutual fund portfolio…understand the team and the process behind it. If you get this right, you are on a strong wicket too.
Third, invest only in direct mutual funds. That 1.5% spread is a lot better than 1.0%. The difference is purely on account of the fact that no commissions are being paid to a mutual fund distributor.
Now, mutual fund distributors are not all good or bad (as is the case with everything else). If you have a good distributor or planner, stick with them. Just pay them a flat fee as against a percentage of your assets.
Fourth, the decision to sell is always tough. You need to admit to yourself you made a mistake. So, even though it’s no longer tax efficient, you need to get rid of funds that have teams and processes that no longer have it in them to deliver long term returns well in excess of the index. Reallocate to the better managed funds. Start cleaning house today.
Fifth, and this I speak from experience, if you find the right fund management team and process, bet big. The idea of betting big transcends asset classes. If you look at the table, you can see there is a wide range of returns. So better returns over long periods are possible. You just need to find which fund management team and process is most likely to deliver it.
In conclusion, I make two suggestions.
For the mutual fund investor, it’s time to get serious about making a far better return than the index. And if you are reconciled to the fact that it’s not very likely, then stick to a low cost index fund/ETF.
For those who only invest in stocks, and suffer from poor success rates i.e. most investors, perhaps, a low cost index fund is an option you should consider too.
Rahul Goel is the former CEO of Equitymaster. You can tweet him @rahulgoel477.
You should always consult your personal investment advisor/wealth manager before making any decisions.