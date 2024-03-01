There’s a lesson for India in the wars going on overseas
Summary
- People living far away from zones of global conflict may underestimate their stake in the violence but it’s important to learn from the current moment of reckoning faced by the West.
It should go without saying that fighting wars is a nasty business. The political, economic and moral corrosion that wars bring with their onslaught is often difficult for distant onlookers to decipher from the outside. In a contemporary context, this is especially true; for people who are not involved directly, wars are largely an audio-visual experience, to be imbibed merely as information or entertainment, devoid of their political and strategic contexts. And for a large part of the developed world, which had lulled itself into believing that wars would only be fought in faraway lands without imposing any significant costs directly, this is a moment of reckoning.