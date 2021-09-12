There’s a major new risk in town and it’s called crypto

Crypto-exchanges, animated by a March 2020 Supreme Court judgement, have been intensifying their outreach exercise to retail investors. A quick recap might be useful here. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has been warning the general public since 2013 about crypto-products, calling them virtual currencies (VCs) in its communication. Numerous government committees also examined these products and were divided in their opinion: some advocated an outright ban while others were ambivalent. RBI, through a circular dated 6 April 2018, directed banks and other financial intermediaries not to deal with entities, either individuals or institutions, dealing in VCs. In its March 2020 judgement, the Supreme Court ruled that RBI cannot direct banks to withhold services to crypto-exchanges, primarily because the central bank was unable to show that the “interface" with crypto-products had resulted in either harm or adverse effects for these financial intermediaries. The court’s three-member bench, though, refrained from either banning or endorsing crypto-products.

