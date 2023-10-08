There’s a moral case for giving up on engaging with Musk’s X
The incentive structure of this platform has taken a dismal turn
A man was murdered in my neighbourhood last Monday. Ryan Carson was waiting at a bus stop with his girlfriend just before 4am when a man stabbed him repeatedly him in the chest. The couple had been at a wedding. A video of the attack was soon seized upon by one of X’s newest ‘stars’—one of those users who has thrived under Elon Musk’s regime at the former Twitter. His feed is a stream of incendiary incidents from around the world, posted several times a day to an audience approaching a million followers.