There’s a reason why the Indian stock market seems to love the BJP
Summary
- BJP rule has broadly been favourable for listed companies. Think of lower corporate tax and increased profits. This may change if the party loses power in these Lok Sabha elections.
Any stock market discounts future possibilities, especially what may happen in the near future. The Indian stock market isn’t any different. And currently—despite what some pundits who emerge around election time are saying—on the whole, the market is factoring in a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) win in the Lok Sabha elections.