There’s a shift in customer preference for guaranteed insurance products

It has been observed that mortality rates vary by geographical locations, age, gender and social class. Occupation determines customer’s income or economic profile, which enables them to adopt a particular lifestyle. This can have both positive as well as negative implications, such as over-indulgence. Individuals with a better economic profile are likely to have better access to healthcare and are expected to be more aware of the components of a healthy lifestyle which lowers mortality rates. Our overall historical claims experience, as well as that of the industry, does indicate that those with better economic profiles have lower mortality. Specifically, on the loss of lives due to covid-19, as of today, there is insufficient data to conclude that individuals with better economic profiles have a lower mortality rate.