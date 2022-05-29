There’s a strong case to levy windfall taxes

A windfall is a profit gain that accrues to a company for reasons unrelated to any effort by the company. Take a company like Saudi Aramco, which has some of the lowest cost of extracting oil in the world. Assume it is $15 a barrel — it might actually be lower, or higher, it does not matter — and the company makes a particular level of profits from its operations when oil prices move within a range. When war results in a spike in the price to well over $100 a barrel, its revenue shoots up. There is little reason for its costs to go up in tandem, and so its profits also shoot up. Why should the company have exclusive entitlement to the superlative profits generated essentially by the Russian occupation of Ukraine, forcing consumers around the world to pay a higher price for the oil they buy? So, the case is fairly strong for levying a tax on windfall profits.

