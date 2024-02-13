There’s both the will and a way to unleash India’s digital potential
Summary
- India is not yet a digital star but it’s certainly rising as one and a well-focused action plan could accelerate this trajectory.
At first glance, India looks like a digital star, with inexpensive bandwidth, rising enthusiasm for e-commerce, and a fast-growing cluster of innovative companies. Our public digital infrastructure is getting broader and deeper by the day, and the number of internet users is fast approaching 900 million, more than double the figure of 2016.