There’s both the will and a way to unleash India’s digital potential

Build for the world: From 2020 to 2022, the Indian software-as-a-service (SaaS) segment grew 65% a year, twice as fast as the rest of the world, and private investment reached $15 billion. Given structural advantages of talent, cost and expertise, India is well positioned to do more. By 2030, the SaaS market could be worth $50-70 billion and account for more than 500,000 jobs in India. Success will require concerted efforts by the government (regulatory support and open-source assets), businesses (by way of partnerships to develop products) and the industry at large (which could identify best practices). India’s digital expertise could be both a positive example to other countries and a significant export opportunity. Our UPI platform has already been adapted in Oman, Nepal, Singapore and the UAE.