There's more to chips industry than one Gujarat plant4 min read . Updated: 20 Sep 2022, 12:21 PM IST
- Instead of wrangling over Vedanta-Foxconn project, Indian states would do well to crystallise other chunks of the semiconductor ecosystem.
Listen to this article
When a major investment project is announced, it is natural for state governments to vie to get it located in their respective territories, offering incentives, in the hope of being able to tell voters how committed they are to ‘development’. In one such competition, Maharashtra has lost out to Gujarat for a Vedanta-Foxconn project that proposes to invest ₹1.54 lakh crore to produce semiconductors and displays. This has led to political wrangling, with accusations ranging from incompetence on the part of the new political leadership of the Maharashtra government to the Centre directing investment to poll-bound Gujarat. It would be useful to take a step back and see things in perspective.