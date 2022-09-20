There's more to chips industry than one Gujarat plant

Four, it would be wrong on the part of the Centre to intervene in companies’ choice of investment destination from among alternative sites in different states. Of course, there is no evidence that the Centre did dabble in playing favourites in the present case. The basis for this suspicion is the demand contained in a letter written by the chairman of Vedanta to the Maharashtra government, seeking alignment with the Centre for the project. This might reflect more industrialists’ desire to be in the good books of the Centre than any actual indication on the Centre’s part of any locational preference for the proposed investment. Vedanta has later claimed that its site selection was based on expert advice and not political considerations.